Go
Toast

Shaker's Restaurant

Come visit us!

1581 W. Houghton Lake Drive • $

Avg 4.3 (898 reviews)

Popular Items

Biscuits & Country Sausage Gravy$4.99
2 Eggs & Meat$5.99
Shaker's Omelette$8.59
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.99
Hushpuppies$4.99
Logan's BLT Club$8.99
Giant Wet Burrito$9.99
Large Side (2Go)
Western Omelette$7.59
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
High Chairs
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1581 W. Houghton Lake Drive

Prudenville MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Randy's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Carry out available from 11am until 7pm daily. For delivery please call (989) 202-4922

Little Boots Country Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cutriver Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy the Cut River Grille Experience!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston