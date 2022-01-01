Go
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

7215 Interstate 30,Unit M

Greenville, TX 75402

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Breast$21.00
Eight ounces of chicken breast, grilled and seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce.
Lunch Chicken Breast$13.00
A six ounce grilled chicken breast, seasoned with soy sauce, house made garlic butter and teriyaki sauce. Served with garden veggies, steamed or fried rice, house soup or house salad and housemade dipping sauces.
2 oz Yum Yum sauce$0.50
Single Fried Rice$4.00
Chicken Tempura Roll$8.00
Deep fried chicken, cucumber & avocado topped with spicy mayo & sriracha (6pcs)
House Soup$2.00
House made beef broth soup garnished with chives and mushrooms slices.
Las Vegas Roll$14.00
Fresh salmon, crabmeat, avocado, deep fried & topped with eel sauce, sriracha, wasabi & spicy mayos
Child's Chicken$13.00
5 ounce portion of chicken breast served with five ounces of sautéed garden vegetables, steamed rice or fried rice, along with a two-piece shrimp appetizer, house soup, house salad and house made sauces.
California Roll$7.00
Crabmeat, cucumber & avocado
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp tempura,crabmeat, avocado & cucumber topped with eel sauce (6pcs)
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

7215 Interstate 30,Unit M, Greenville TX 75402

