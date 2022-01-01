Go
Toast

Si Senor Express

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

500 S. Solano Dr. • $

Avg 3.3 (24 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

500 S. Solano Dr.

Las Cruces NM

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Willow & Blaine

No reviews yet

Boutique garden to table bistro in the heart of the Mesquite Historic District

Kind Bread Company

No reviews yet

OPEN FOR WALKINS
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday AND Friday 1pm-6pm
SATURDAY 10am-2pm
Everything we make is handmade fresh daily and everything is SOURDOUGH!

AMADOR LIVE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grounded Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston