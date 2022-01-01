Las Cruces Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Las Cruces
More about Don Felix Cafe
Don Felix Cafe
2290 Calle De Parian, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Green Rice
|$3.00
Onion + tomato + mexican squash
|Pulled Pork Street Tacos
|$15.00
four pulled pork tacos + bitter orange salsa + cabbage
|Mexican Corn
|$3.00
Roasted corn + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + honey lime butter
More about Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE
Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE
1001 E. University Ave C-1, Las Cruces
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Small Agua Fresca
|$3.00
|Side of Guac
|$1.00