Las Cruces Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Las Cruces restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Las Cruces

Don Felix Cafe image

 

Don Felix Cafe

2290 Calle De Parian, Las Cruces

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Rice$3.00
Onion + tomato + mexican squash
Pulled Pork Street Tacos$15.00
four pulled pork tacos + bitter orange salsa + cabbage
Mexican Corn$3.00
Roasted corn + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + honey lime butter
More about Don Felix Cafe
Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE image

 

Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE

1001 E. University Ave C-1, Las Cruces

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Small Agua Fresca$3.00
Side of Guac$1.00
More about Matteo's Mexican Food- 1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE
Matteo's Mexican Food - 138 S. Main St image

 

Matteo's Mexican Food - 138 S. Main St

1001 E. UNIVERSITY AVE C-1, LAS CRUCES

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Matteo's Mexican Food - 138 S. Main St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Las Cruces

Tacos

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Stew

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Las Cruces to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

El Paso

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

El Paso

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston