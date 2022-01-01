Go
Sidewall Pizza Company

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Simpsonville, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-757-9191 and we'll be happy to assist you.

117 SE Main Street

Popular Items

Say Cheese Pizza$15.00
mozzarella on crushed tomato sauce
Ranch$1.00
House made local buttermilk ranch
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
-Half & Half Pizza*
Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
Protein Pizza$21.50
chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
BYO Pizza$15.00
Build your own pizza on our Signature Crust. 14"
Margherita Pizza$16.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Little Pepperoni Pizza$17.50
Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust
brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Big Pepperoni Pizza$17.25
mozzarella and big pepperoni on crushed tomato sauce
See full menu

Location

117 SE Main Street

Simpsonville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

