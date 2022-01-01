Go
Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

Fast-casual offering the best Lebanese cuisine has to offer.

4625 W Bancroft St • $$

Avg 4.9 (251 reviews)

Popular Items

Dozen Cheese Fatayer$15.00
Piece Meat Fatayer$1.50
Pastry filled with ground beef, onions & tomatoes.
Piece Cheese Fatayer$1.50
Savory pastry filled with cheese, green onions & parsley.
Piece Spinach Fatayer$1.50
Pastry filled with spinach, onions & sumac seasoning.
Lamb Kapsa$12.99
Chunks of bone-in lamb served over a bed of white basmati rice topped with sauteed onions raisins and almonds.
Dozen Spinach & Feta Fatayer$15.00
Dozen Spinach Fatayer$15.00
Parties filled with spinach, onions & sumac seasoning.
Dozen Meat Fatayer$15.00
Pastries filled with ground beef, onions & tomatoes.
Piece Spinach & Feta Fatayer$1.50
Beef Ouzi$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4625 W Bancroft St

Toledo OH

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Middle East Market

No reviews yet

Mediterranean grocery store offering Halal meats, fresh produce, Deli items and a wide selection of ethnic groceries.

Papis and Hahny's: Gourmet Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chicago Post Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to Chicago Post Cafe! We have a friendly and warm welcoming enviroment. We have drive thru for our customers that are on the go and we also have a wonderful inside enviroment were you can sit down and enjoy great food or a nice coffee. We also have power outlets for our customers that need to work while they eat.

Shawarmaholic - Secor

No reviews yet

Healthy. Quick. Mediterranean.

