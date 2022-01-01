Go
Toast

Sixty Vines

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2540 University Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1689 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2540 University Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simone on Sunset

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Local Foods

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Tinys No. 5

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston