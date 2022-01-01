Go
Sweet Paris

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

2420 Rice Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)

Popular Items

Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe$10.50
Kids Ham & Mozzarella$6.25
Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe$10.50
oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe$11.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon
S'mores Crêpe$11.50
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
Chicken Carbonara$11.75
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Nutella Plain Crêpe$8.95
The Houstonian$11.25
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
La Canadienne$10.95
mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe$9.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2420 Rice Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

