Slice 420 Oro Blanco

Home of the BEST New York Pizza in Colorado Springs and the ONLY pizza joint in the springs led by a Mission to serve our community more than just AMAZING Pizza!
From our ingredients to our people, come see for yourself why Slice420 Pizza With a Mission is the place to be!
When you are here, you're family!

3725 Oro Blanco Drive

Popular Items

XL 18" Cheese Pizza$20.00
Garlic Rolls (6)$6.55
Garlic Rolls brushed with olive oil & topped with fresh garlic, cheese and Italian herbs-served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce. Baked fresh daily!
Caesar Salad$10.61
Crisp Romaine, topped with Pecorino Romano & Parmesan cheese - served with our homemade Caesar dressing.
16" Mountain Man$29.20
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
16" Cheese Pie$18.00
*NEW* Bomberz$7.64
Our homemade baguette brushed with olive oil and fresh garlic and topped with cheese. Melted, sliced and served with marinara! It's cheesy bread at it's finest!
Cannoli$5.45
A light crispy fried pastry dough tubes, filled with sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips! Piped fresh daily!
Side Of Ranch$0.75
16" The Works$29.20
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
18" Mountain Man$31.41
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
Location

3725 Oro Blanco Drive

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
