Go
Toast

Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS

1975 Highway 211 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1299 reviews)

Popular Items

8pc w/ veggie rice$10.99
10pc wing$10.99
Chips and Queso$6.25
French fries$2.75
8pc w/ shrimp rice$12.99
8pc w/ fries$9.99
Burrito Supreme$8.75
30pc wing$32.99
Quesadilla Supreme$8.75
Taco$2.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1975 Highway 211

Hoschton GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juke N Jive Creamery

No reviews yet

A Taste Back In Time

Flourish Taproom - REBUILDING

No reviews yet

Our best life is often found inside of a growing community. We're here to provide a space to help our community flourish.

Moonshiners Bar and Grill - Braselton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos 1989 - Buford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston