74 Patton Avenue

Popular Items

Your Curation Cheese Fondue$8.95
Curate your own cheese fondue. Pick your own cheese fondue base and 3 mix-ins.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan-dusted pine nuts, pretzel croutons, and housemade Caesar dressing
Spinach Artichoke$9.95
Butterkäse and fontina cheeses, vegetable
broth, fresh spinach, garlic, artichoke hearts, Parmesan, and Tabasco® | V, GF
SoBowl
Kale, spinach, rainbow carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, baby tomatoes, avocado, mango, edamame, scallions, radish, go-mayo, teriyaki vinaigrette, and toasted sesame seeds | GF without teriyaki vinaigrette or go-mayo
Very Berry Waffles$12.95
Pearl sugar waffles, wildberry butter,
fresh berries, whipped cream, and
mapleberry syrup | V
Soho Salad
Kale, spinach, fontina, rainbow carrots, red cabbage, pretzel croutons, cucumbers, and baby tomatoes | GF without croutons
S'mores
Creamy flavor of milk chocolate, marshmallow crème, graham cracker and
caramel flambé
Fondue Stuffed French Toast*$12.95
Sugar-dusted brioche, chocolate fondue with the creamy flavor of milk chocolate,
caramel, wildberry purée, maple syrup,
and fresh berries | V
Additional Chocolate Dippers
Additional dippers to enhance your chocolate fondue
Crispy Bacon$5.25
Location

74 Patton Avenue

Asheville NC

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 am
