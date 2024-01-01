Sombrero Mexican Food - #6 - Spring Valley
Open today 7:00 AM - 9:15 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Location
691 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley CA 91977
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bankhead Mississippi Style Cooking
No Reviews
8300 Paradise Valley Rd Ste 102-103 Spring Valley, CA 91977
View restaurant
Wing Factory - Spring Valley
No Reviews
470 South Meadowbrook Drive San Diego, CA 92114
View restaurant