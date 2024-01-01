Go
Banner picView gallery

Sombrero Mexican Food - #6 - Spring Valley

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

691 Sweetwater Rd

Spring Valley, CA 91977

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:15 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

691 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley CA 91977

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bankhead Mississippi Style Cooking
orange starNo Reviews
8300 Paradise Valley Rd Ste 102-103 Spring Valley, CA 91977
View restaurantnext
Wing Factory - Spring Valley
orange starNo Reviews
470 South Meadowbrook Drive San Diego, CA 92114
View restaurantnext
Cali BBQ - - Spring Valley
orange starNo Reviews
8910 Troy Street Spring Valley, CA 91977
View restaurantnext
The Barn House BBQ - 8099 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
8099 Broadway Lemon Grove, CA 91945
View restaurantnext
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
orange star4.5 • 1,974
8131 Broadway Lemon Grove, CA 91945
View restaurantnext
ELEVATED C&C - 8091 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
8091 Broadway Lemon Grove, CA 91945
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spring Valley

The Shack Kitchen + Coffee - Spring Valley
orange star4.7 • 1,266
9050 Campo Road Spring Valley, CA 91977
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Spring Valley

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1028 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sombrero Mexican Food - #6 - Spring Valley

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston