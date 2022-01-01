Go
Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

301 Mobile Street

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Fried Brussels Sprouts$8.00
tossed in umami sauce, everything bagel seasoning, chili crisp, and honey; served over steamed long grain rice (contains peanuts and shellfish)
Open-Faced Pot Roast Melt$14.00
slow roasted CAB chuck roll, pickled red onion, Provolone, roasted garlic mayo, and Suzy B mustard on a toasted Leidenheimer French roll
Fries$4.00
ketchup and roasted garlic mayo, plus a stupid list of add-ons if you want them.
Liminal Spaces Barleywine
Barleywine Ale Double Barrel Aged • 10%
12 mos aged in a single barrel Bulleit whiskey
6 mos aged in 7 year old soul whiskey barrel
Limoncello Seltzer
seltzer • 5% abv.
creamy and tart with vanilla and lemon.
Double Royale with Cheese$13.00
2 Certified Angus Beef patties, American cheese, shredded iceberg, burger sauce, b&b pickles, and onions on a toasted Martin’s potato roll
Kids Tenders$6.00
Sherbert Sherpa Orange Jules
Fruited Sour • 6%
orange, tangerine, vanilla, lactose
Sherbert Sherpa OG
Fruited Sour • 6%
blood orange, raspberry, vanilla, lactose
Totino's Pizza Roll Nachos$9.00
locally sourced from Sam’s Club and topped with queso blanco, serrano peppers, Benton’s bacon, green onions, charred tomatoes, and cilantro. and also... micro greens.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

301 Mobile Street, Hattiesburg MS 39401

Directions

Pickup

Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.

Pickup

