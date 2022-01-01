Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
301 Mobile Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
301 Mobile Street, Hattiesburg MS 39401
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pour Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Keg and Barrel Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
Petra Cafe Greek & Mediterranean
Authentic & Delicious!
Mo'Bay Beignet - Hattiesburg, MS
Come in and enjoy!