Soup and Seafood

The Pennsylvania Soup and Seafood House, in Doylestown, PA, is located inside the Main Street Marketplace. We specialize in homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, seafood and daily specials.

22 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Hot & Crispy$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Crispy Fried Chciken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mixed Greens
1/2 Blackened Salmon BLT$12.00
#1 French$12.00
#2 Chesapeake$14.00
1/2 Turkey Club$11.00
Fish & Chips$19.00
Creamy Crab$7.50
Plain$10.00
Maryland Crab$5.50
Location

22 South Main Street

Doylestown PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
