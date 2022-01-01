Southern Billiards
Come in and enjoy!
200 Lanier Drive suite 2
Location
200 Lanier Drive suite 2
Statesboro GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bites In The Boro
Come in and enjoy!
Nonna Picci
Wood Fire Pizzeria slanging great drinks and food. Family atmosphere along with great outdoor seating & bar
Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
Come in and enjoy!
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
Come in and enjoy!