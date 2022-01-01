Go
Toast

Spice Indian Thai Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

4843 West Chester Pike • $$

Avg 4.2 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Chicken$17.95
Boneless tandoori chicken cooked in mild creamy tomato sauce
Dinner for 2 for $45(2 Entrees, 1 Appetizers, 2 Breads and 1 Dessert)$45.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
National dish of England! Tandoori boneless chicken in a tomato and fenugreek sauce.
Samosa$5.50
Popular Indian crisp pastries stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas.
Thai Curry$16.95
A choice of delicious Thai curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green bean and fresh basil.
Naan$3.95
Pad Thai$16.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, ground peanuts and tamarind traditional seasoning.
Sa-Tay$8.95
Marinated in spices and coconut milk, grilled to perfection, and served on skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Saag Paneer$15.95
Cheese, spinach, ground spices
Garlic Naan$4.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

4843 West Chester Pike

Newtown Square PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grand Slam Snack Stand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bright Spot Ellis

No reviews yet

Farm-to-Table Breakfast & Lunch, Family Owned, Locally Loved.
Located in Ellis Preserve, in Founders Hall. Curbside Pick-up, Counter Service. Indoor & Outdoor Spacious Dining Opportunities. GPS Directions use Chesterbrook Academy for Entrance & Parking.

Teikoku Restaurant

No reviews yet

Teikoku offers contemporary Japanese and Thai dishes with European influences. Newtown Square's neighborhood "go-to"!

Roz & Rocco's

No reviews yet

Everyday food from the Italian Grandmother you always wanted!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston