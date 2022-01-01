Spot Café
We proudly serve the best fresh roasted coffee and handcrafted beverages. We serve high quality, fresh food. We have beautiful decor in every uniquely designed cafe, and we bring in art, live music, and special events to further enrich our communities.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
24 Buffalo Ave • $$
24 Buffalo Ave
Niagara Falls NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
