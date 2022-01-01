Go
Toast

Spot Café

We proudly serve the best fresh roasted coffee and handcrafted beverages. We serve high quality, fresh food. We have beautiful decor in every uniquely designed cafe, and we bring in art, live music, and special events to further enrich our communities.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

24 Buffalo Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

SPoT Sticker$1.00
Americano$3.50
Espresso topped with water
Café Breve$4.30
Espresso with steamed cream
Mocha$4.75
Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, milk & whipped cream
Mocha Shake$5.35
Espresso & chocolate shake with whipped cream
White Chocolate Mocha$4.75
Espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, milk & whipped cream
Latte$4.30
Espresso and milk (steamed or iced)
Caramel Macchiato$4.75
Espresso, Ghirardelli caramel, vanilla, milk & whipped cream
Cinco Shake$5.35
Espresso, white chocolate, caramel vanilla shake with whipped cream
Protein Power Shake$6.90
Real fruit purée & protein powder, blended with a banana
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Formal
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

24 Buffalo Ave

Niagara Falls NY

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Coach Inn

No reviews yet

The Red Coach Inn features a full service Niagara Falls restaurant open to the public every day (except Christmas) serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant offers an extensive menu for fine dining at affordable prices.

Ashker's Fresh Market & Cafe - Niagara 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savor

No reviews yet

Savor, Niagara Falls Culinary Institute’s (NFCI) upscale dining restaurant, provides a real-world hands-on learning experience for students enrolled in the Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts and Hospitality programs. Savor features an open kitchen where student chefs are on “display” to showcase their talents to the guests. Savor is open to the public and offers a prix fixe lunch and dinner menu.
Students work in rotation throughout Savor, including the wood-stone oven, serving fine dining cuisine. The goal is to expose students to classically prepared cuisine, presented in today’s modern style, with an emphasis on using high quality ingredients, all in a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Torrent

No reviews yet

We are committed to bringing life back to Downtown Niagara Falls! Come in and enjoy our from scratch kitchen plates, hand-crafted cocktails, and ever changing seasonal selections. As the seasons change, so does our menu. We do this to offer the finest of flavor profiles. Torrent is a place for friends to gather and new relationships to be made!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston