Square Peg Pizza Berlin

Come in and enjoy!

151 Webster Square Road

Popular Items

Hebron Ave$14.00
Sausage, braised fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot sweet peppers and parmesan cheese
House Wings
Fried & Brined Chicken Wings with a side of Lime Parsley Ranch Sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.00
Oozy mozzarella cheese layered over garlic bread with a side of our
house- made marinara sauce.
Pepperoni$12.00
The classic cheese with gourmet pepperoni
Classic Cheese$10.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
Bianco$14.00
Garlic, rosemary cream, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, basil, ricotta, parmesan, spicy maple and Calabrian chile oil
Chicken Bacon Cacciatore$14.00
Braised then shredded chicken, cured bacon, basil, roesmary parm cream drizzle.
Margherita$11.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
Dasani Water 20 oz$2.50
Spicy Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Location

Berlin CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
