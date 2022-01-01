Go
Toast

SS Dockside Cafe & Pub - Branson

Come in and enjoy!

2600 W Hwy 76

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Legs$36.00
Full pound of steamed Snow Crab clusters. Served with corn and red potatoes.
Cheeseburger$13.00
1/2 pound burger topped with your choice of cheese and all the fixins. Served with chips
Stuf Mushrooms$11.00
Fresh mushroom caps stuffed with our cajun crab stuffing under a blanket of melted provolone cheese.
Hook, Line & Sinker$18.00
Mississippi catfish, fried shrimp, and chicken strips. With fries and slaw.
Crab Dip$15.00
Creamy delicious Chesapeake Bay blue crab dip served with tortilla chips.
Ribeye$26.00
DockBurg DBL$17.00
Two 1/2 lb patties blackened and topped with pepperjack and provolone cheeses, fried pickles, onion tanglers, lettuce, tomato and a house made remoulade dressing.
Gator Bites$12.00
Crispy chunks of American alligator tail served with spicy remoulade sauce.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Hand battered fish fillets fried crispy. With fries and slaw.
Chick Strips$14.00
See full menu

Location

2600 W Hwy 76

Branson MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Outback Steak & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flaming Margaritas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe

No reviews yet

The Uptown Cafe was built in 1993. Over the years the cafe has built a strong reputation for its fun 50’s Cafe atmosphere, classic American Food, delicious desserts, and great service!

Tequila's 2

No reviews yet

*Special Request may be subject to additional charge*
Proudly serving the Branson area for 10 years. Come in and see our beautiful new home and enjoy some delicious mexican food and margaritas.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston