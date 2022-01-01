Go
St Paul Tavern

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

103 N Webster St • $

Avg 4.6 (507 reviews)

Popular Items

cheese burger$6.99
15 to go boneless$14.00
large tenderloin$9.99
chicken strip 3 piece$6.99
fried chicken basket$8.95
french fries*******$2.50
cheese balls (16)******$5.99
7 to go boneless$7.00
extra sauce*******
bread sticks (5)********$5.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

103 N Webster St

St. Paul IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

