Stage Karaoke
We are the future of Karaoke!! Creating memories by bringing the spotlight to you! Bringing everyone of different backgrounds together through music!!
138 Brighton Ave
Location
138 Brighton Ave
Allston MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Draft
We are neighborhood bar that serves up great food, great drink and great times. Come see why The Draft has become a favorite in the area among sutdents, visitors and locals.
We have something happening every night as well as an in-house musician appearing every night from 11 pm to 2 am.
Come by and see us once and you'll be sure to come back again!
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
A neighborhood staple for freshly prepared, comforting food.
Pho Express
Best Pho in Boston
Oppa Sushi
Korean Japanese Sushi Place!!!