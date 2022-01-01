Go
Stage Karaoke

We are the future of Karaoke!! Creating memories by bringing the spotlight to you! Bringing everyone of different backgrounds together through music!!

No reviews yet
Location

138 Brighton Ave

Allston MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
