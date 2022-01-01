Go
Stock & Barrel

A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

35 Market Square • $$

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)

Popular Items

Bison$17.00
Durham Ranch Bison + Boursin + Sautéed Mushrooms + Crispy Onions + Garlic Aioli
Hurt Locker$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pimento Cheese + Benton’s Bacon + Fried Green Tomato + Bourbon Onions
Classic Bacon$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Benton’s Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Pickles + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
Ring Of Fire$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pepper Jack + Black Bean &amp; Corn Salsa + Habanero + Jalapeño + Garlic Aioli
Bernie$15.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Blue Cheese Crumbles + Benton’s Bacon + Blueberry Preserve + Beer Battered Jalapeños
Mother Clucker$13.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken + Havarti + Garlic Aioli + Bourbon Onions + Tomato + Greens
Black & Blue$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Blackening Spice
Farmhouse$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Over Easy Egg + Benton’s Bacon + Tomato + Onion + Garlic Aioli
Merican$12.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
Steakhouse$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + A1 Sauce + Crispy Onions + Sautéed Mushrooms
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

35 Market Square

Knoxville TN

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
