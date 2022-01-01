Go
Stoneyard Grill

Craft Food & Craft Brew

41 S. Main Street

Popular Items

Cowboy Burger$14.00
STONEYARD’S signature burger blend, onion straws, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.
Almond Crusted Whitefish$16.00
A thick-cut whitefish filet lightly seasoned, baked and topped with an almond crust. Served with your choice of side and a side salad.
Bone-In 12pc$15.00
BUFFALO is our Mild sauce.
GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce.
AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ.
BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce.
ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.
StoneYard Loaded Chips$12.00
fresh hand-cut potato chips topped with cheddar jack cheese blend,hickory-smoked bacon. and BBQ sauce. Served with Sour Cream and Stoneyard sauce.
Stoneyard Fish Fry$13.00
A thick-cut whitefish fillet hand-dipped in our signature beer-batter. Served with hand-cut fries and coleslaw.
Wrangler$14.00
Our crispy fried chicken berast topped with melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and a drizzle of our BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Spicy Meatball$12.00
House-made meatballs covered in Stoneyard signature marinara sauce, hot peppers in oil, and sliced mozzarella cheese. Serverd on a thick toasted Italian bread.
Full Lb Boneless$12.00
Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.00
STONEYARD’S signature burger blend, cheddar cheese, and hickory-smoked bacon. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.
Barnyard Burger$14.00
STONEYARD’S signature burger blend, provolone cheese, BBQ pulled pork, bacon, and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Location

Niles OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
