Street 14 Cafe
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1410 Commercial St, Astoria OR 97103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Astoria's Portway, LLC - 422 W. Marine Drive
No Reviews
422 W. Marine Drive Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurant
Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)
No Reviews
100 39th St (Pier 39) Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurant