SugarBakers Cakes

Bunny Cake$68.00
Choose one of our 5 delicious flavors. Iced in our German buttercream. Decorated to look like a cute bunny.
Amaretto Raspberry Cake
SugarBakers "signature" flavor. Almond cake filled with a layer of amaretto buttercream and European Raspberry preserves, covered in french buttercream.
Chocolate Decadence
Devils food cake layered with bittersweat ganache and chocolate chips simply finished with ganache and mini chocolate chips.
Confetti Birthday Cake
Pick one of our 5 preset cake flavors. The cake will be iced in German Buttercream and decorated with confetti sprinkles like the picture.
Box of 6 Cupcakes$24.00
Choose one of our cupcake flavors.
Classic Ivory Cake
Yellow cake filled and iced with French buttercream.
Lemon Mousse Cake
Light layers of lemon cake layered with lemon mousse. Iced with French buttercream and fresh lemon curd.
Spring Flower$58.00
Choose one of our five delicious flavors. Iced in our German buttercream. Decorated to look like beautiful spring flowers.
Box of 12 Cupcakes$44.00
Choose two of our cupcake flavors.
Smith Island Cake
Voted Baltimore's Best! Nine layers of moist yellow cake filled with fudge icing and optional peanut butter cups.
23 Mellor Ave

Catonsville MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
