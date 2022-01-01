Sushi Madre

Go
7124 Bob Bullock Loop • $$

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)

2 for 22 Tuesday
2 rolls from the promotional list, 2 sunomono crabs, 2 fried rice, order of egg rolls and 2 fountain drinks.
Monterrey Roll$10.50
Ripe avocado, cream cheese and layered with chicken.
Egg Rolls$6.95
4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Villarreal Roll$10.99
Fried rice, tempura shrimp, ripe avocado and cream cheese.
Gyosas$6.15
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
Cucumber lemonade$3.95
Villarreal Roll 2.0 (Karla)$11.95
Breaded shrimp, ripe avocado, fried rice, yaki nori, and cream cheese served with a side of tampico.
Eel Sauce$0.25
Poblano Soup$6.75
Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.
Chipotle Chicken$13.25
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with house chipotle cream rested on a bed of fried rice and served with steamed vegetables.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

7124 Bob Bullock Loop

Laredo TX

Sunday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:31 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
