Sushi Neko

Voted Best Sushi Restaurant in Oklahoma City every year for more than fifteen years.

4318 N Western Avenue

Popular Items

Red Canyon$16.99
Fried calamari, avocado, spicy sauce. Outside: baked crawfish, japanese mayo, green onion, eel sauce, japanese pepper.
Lady Love$7.75
Salmon, lemon, masago, green onion, spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.
Cowboy$16.99
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce. Outside: crab salad, tempura flakes, tobiko, eel sauce.
Sauteed Neko Fried Rice$10.00
Sushi Neko's sweet and savory egg fried rice.
Gyoza$10.00
Pan fried dumplings stuffed with pork and vegetables
California Roll$6.50
Avocado, cucumber, crab salad Outside: sesame seeds.
Philadelphia$7.75
Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus. Outside: seaweed.
Edamame$6.00
green soybeans boiled perfectly with light salt
Baja California$7.50
Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado. Outside: masago.
Miso Soup$3.50
Silken tofu and fresh chopped scallions in a traditional miso broth
Oklahoma City OK

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:15 pm
