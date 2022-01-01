Go
Sushi Coup

"This place slaps" - a satisfied customer

29141 Dequindre Road

Popular Items

Godzilla Bowl$22.00
Fully Loaded! Whole Jumbo Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Broiled Eel (2), Shrimp Tempura, and Krab Salad served over bed of Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, and Crunch topped with Masago, Shredded Nori, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce
Spicy Poke Bowl$15.00
Fresh Salmon and Tuna served over Sushi Rice and Salad with Avocado, Cucumber, Crunch, Seaweed Salad topped with Red Onion, Sesame Seed, Poke Sauce, and Spicy Mayo
West Coast Bowl$15.00
Fresh Salmon and Tuna served over Sushi Rice and Salad with Cucumber, Avocado, Mango, Edamame, Shrimp Chips, topped with Rice Crisp, Jalapeno, Masago, Ponzu (Citrus Soy), and Wasabi Dressing
CYO!$15.00
Build Your Own Sushi and Poke Bowl!
*Special* Hamachi Bowl$16.00
*Limited Time*
Buri Hamachi (Yellowtail) served with Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Red Onions, Green Onion, Crunch, Jalapeño, Ginger, and Ponzu. Add Spicy Mayo or Wasabi for an extra kick!
Buri Yellowtail has a creamy, beautiful ocean flavor profile.
Spicy Mayo Fries$6.00
Crispy, Crunchy Fries layered with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce! Ultimate Guilty Pleasure. (Flamin' Hot Style Pictured)
Bao Bae of the Week$5.00
It's backkkkkk! Fresh Pork Tenderloin, Hand Breaded with Panko & Fried, Steamed Bun, and Asian Slaw!
Dragon Bowl$18.00
Broiled Eel (3), Krab Salad, and Shrimp Tempura (2) served over Cucumber, Avocado, Crunch, Sushi Rice and Salad topped with Nori, Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce
New Cali Bowl$13.00
Krab Salad and Shrimp Tempura (2) served over Cucumbers, Avocado, Crunch, Mango, Sushi Rice and Salad topped with our House Dressing and Eel Sauce
OG Chicken Wings$14.00
Our Signature Fresh Chicken Wing, 24 Hour Brine, Hand Battered, and Double Fried! Your choice of Spicy Honey or Soy Ginger with Homemade Pickles.
Location

29141 Dequindre Road

Madison Heights MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
