Sweet Charlies
Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist
3336 hillside avenue
Location
3336 hillside avenue
New Hyde park NY
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Rex Burger & Lobster
The Food Is It!
AVO TACO
AVO TACO is a fresh, spot to relax and enjoy yummy deliciousness in a fun, fast-casual environment. Offering a tasty variety of freshly-prepared, house-made signature items, no one takes more pride in the food they serve than we do at AVO TACO.
Rock n Roots
Come in and enjoy!
Sangria 71 - Williston Park
Come on in and enjoy!