Midtown Center DC

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

1152 15th Street NW

Popular Items

Craft Salad$9.66
build your own
Spicy Avocado$12.79
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Kale Kobb$13.09
shredded kale, chopped romaine, goat cheese, ripe avocado, grape tomato, thick-cut bacon, all-natural chicken breast, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Turkey + Apple$12.23
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
Sabroso$12.79
antibiotic-free chicken, turmeric rice, organic arugula, ripe avocado, grape tomato, black bean, cilantro, spice blend, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, jalapeno caesar dressing
Cookies$1.11
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
Pesto Chicken$12.45
organic mesclun, romaine, ripe avocado, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, antibiotic-free chicken, parmesan crisp, pesto vinaigrette
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.23
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar$12.23
shredded kale, chopped romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, all-natural chicken breast, house-made crouton, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
Kabobi$12.45
beef kabob, feta, mint, tomato, cucumber, red onion (pickled), organic mesclun, turmeric rice, pita chips, cucumber tzatziki, spicy harissa
Location

1152 15th Street NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am
SaturdayClosed
