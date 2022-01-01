Go
Sweet Rice

Come in and enjoy!!

697 Centre Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Tuna, scallions and spicy sauce
Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
Avocado Roll$5.00
Small fresh avocado roll
Berry Crab Rangoon$7.50
Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry
Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.50
Crispy spring rolls with vegetable fillings
Pork Dumpling$7.00
Pork and chives fillings served with ginger sauce
Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
Salmon & Avocado Roll$7.00
Salmon and avocado in seasoned rice
Sweet Potato Roll$8.00
Sweet potato tempura roll
Pad C-U DN
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, broccoli, egg, and thick soy sauce
Location

697 Centre Street

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
