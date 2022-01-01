Go
Toast

SYRUP

At SYRUP our goal is to provide you with an elevated breakfast and lunch experience. Throughout our menu you'll find quality ingredients like cage free eggs, Tillamook Cheddar, local Ream's Meat Market meats and made from scratch syrups.

552 Randall Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Swirl (3) Pancakes$12.50
A cinnamon swirl explosion topped with SYRUP made cream cheese icing.
Cinnamon Roll (3) French Toast$12.50
Three slices of cinnamon roll bread dipped in our Mexican vanilla, cinnamon infused batter and drizzled with SYRUP made cream cheese icing.
Billion Dollar Bacon$7.50
Billion Dollar Bacon$7.50
Four slices of our thick cut hickory smoked bacon baked with brown sugar and a specialty spice blend.
Skillet Carnivore$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy$4.00
Hickory Smoked Bacon$4.00
Crepes (3) Nutella & Banana$12.50
Creamy chocolate hazelnut with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas and walnuts, topped with whipped cream.
Legendary Breakfast$13.00
Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes
with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone.
With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.
Buttermilk (3) Pancakes$10.00
Our soft and fluffy pancakes that will keep you coming back for more.
See full menu

Location

552 Randall Road

St. Charles IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0201

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

The Filling Station Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston