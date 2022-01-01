Go
TacoBaby

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

125 Grace St

Wilmington, NC 28401

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Cheesecake Churro$5.00
Deep fried cheesecake filled churro dusted in cinnamon sugar, served with caramel drizzle.
Grouper$12.00
beer battered grouper, honey cilantro lime slaw, topped with mango cucumber salsa and avocado
Bang Bang Shrimp$12.00
Fried Shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, topped with avocado, sesame seeds and sriracha mayo
Hushpuppies$6.00
cotija dusted, jalapeño and street corn stuffed, served with a jalapeño aioli sauce
Carne Asada$12.00
Seasoned steak, white onion, cilantro, grilled onion bulbs
Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Fried chicken, cabbage, crispy bacon & pico de gallo. Drizzled with avocado ranch.
Birria$13.00
slow cooked short rib, Mexican spices, onions, cilantro nestled between crunchy, cheese filled tortilla served with dipping jus
Tacobaby Dip Sampler$10.00
Guac + queso + chips + your choice of 2 salsas
Street Korn off the cob$5.00
Street corn off the cob in citrus broth topped with cotija, tajin & citrus aioli
Pork Belly$13.00
fried pork belly tossed in ginger tamarind bbq, cabbage, roasted jalapeño aioli
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

125 Grace St, Wilmington NC 28401

