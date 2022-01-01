Taco Nazo
Pioneers of the fish taco since 1978!
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
10316 Alondra Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10316 Alondra Blvd
Bellflower CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taco Nazo Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Nazo
Pioneers of the fish taco since 1978!
Tacos Gavilan
Come in and enjoy!
Lea Jane's Bellflower
Come in and enjoy!