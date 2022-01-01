Go
Toast

Tacos & Tequila

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

1205 US-54 BUS • $$

Avg 4.2 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Dip$3.99
Our white American melted cheese dip.
Fajita
All fajitas are cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Arroz Texano$12.99
Cooked Shrimp, steak, and chicken on a bed of rice. Mixed with sauteed onions, peppers and tomatoes. And topped with cheese dip.
Side of Flour Tortillas$0.85
Side Chips and Salsa$1.65
Pollo Suizo$10.99
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, and topped with cheese dip.
Taco
Arroz Grande$12.99
For meat lovers! Chicken, steak, shrimp and bacon, served over rice and covered with cheese dip, served with a side of tortillas.
Chimichanga
Our Shredded chicken or beef tips wrapped and deep fried in with a flour tortilla topped with queso dip. Comes with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Side of Rice and Beans$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

1205 US-54 BUS

Fulton MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1851 Underground Tap & Grill

No reviews yet

1851 Underground Tap & Grill is a historic bar with warm surroundings and other local architectural touches. We feature an exceptional selection of uniquely presented American food traditionally and regionally inspired, including burgers and sandwiches. While beer and wine connoisseurs will be impressed with our extensive selection of imports, microbrews and wine selection, cocktail drinkers will revel in signature frozen drinks, and selection of liquor.

We are dedicated to always remaining a local bar that delivers unforgettable experiences to every guest. Whether gathering with friends or unwinding with a cocktail, 1851 Underground Tap & Grill guests have come to expect the remarkable service and reliable experiences from us that keep them coming back over and over again.

The Banded Rooster Bar and Grill Inc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BOOGIES BAR AND GRILL

No reviews yet

GREAT FOOD SERVED WITH SMILING FACES. POOL AND DARTS TOURNMENT

Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Jose Jalapenos "A taste of Mexico the whole family can enjoy!"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston