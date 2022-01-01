Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve chicken salad

Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.49
Grilled chicken on top of fresh greens, red onions, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses topped with tortilla strips. Tossed with our homemade Southwest ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with tender grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and topped with Parmesan cheese
More about Red Elephant
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
More about Hobbit American Grill West

