Chicken salad in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
More about Red Elephant
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Grilled chicken on top of fresh greens, red onions, corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses topped with tortilla strips. Tossed with our homemade Southwest ranch dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with tender grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and topped with Parmesan cheese
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1