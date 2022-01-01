Tacos in Tallahassee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Rankin Tacos Terrace image

 

Rankin Tacos Terrace

2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 TACOS & 2 SIDES$10.50
TACO$3.75
3 TACOS & 2 SIDES$12.50
More about Rankin Tacos Terrace
Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.99
A Hobbit favorite… grilled taco meat & shredded cheddar served on our lettuce mixture with tomatoes and grilled corn atop tortilla chips. Served with house made pico and sour cream.
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Burrito Boarder image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Burrito Boarder

2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee

Avg 4.7 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Kid - Taco$4.99
Two soft tacos with Adobo Chicken or ground beef,rice, beans, lettuce and cheese.
BYO Taco - Chicken Tinga$3.50
BYO Taco - Al Pastor$4.25
More about Burrito Boarder
2 Blackened Cod Tacos image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos$13.99
Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos$9.99
Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.99
A Hobbit favorite… grilled taco meat & shredded cheddar served on our lettuce mixture with tomatoes and grilled corn atop tortilla chips. Served with house made pico and sour cream.
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos$13.99
Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos$9.99
Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

