Tacos in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Rankin Tacos Terrace
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee
|2 TACOS & 2 SIDES
|$10.50
|TACO
|$3.75
|3 TACOS & 2 SIDES
|$12.50
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
A Hobbit favorite… grilled taco meat & shredded cheddar served on our lettuce mixture with tomatoes and grilled corn atop tortilla chips. Served with house made pico and sour cream.
Burrito Boarder
2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
|Kid - Taco
|$4.99
Two soft tacos with Adobo Chicken or ground beef,rice, beans, lettuce and cheese.
|BYO Taco - Chicken Tinga
|$3.50
|BYO Taco - Al Pastor
|$4.25
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos
|$13.99
|Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos
|$9.99
|Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos
|$9.99
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
A Hobbit favorite… grilled taco meat & shredded cheddar served on our lettuce mixture with tomatoes and grilled corn atop tortilla chips. Served with house made pico and sour cream.