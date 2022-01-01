Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve greek salad

Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$14.49
Crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of grilled gyro meat or chicken, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers & black olives. Served with our house made Greek dressing and seasoned Hobbit Toast.
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC image

 

Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC

3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
More about Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
Greek Salad image

 

Yasou Cafe

3551 s Blairstone rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad Side$2.99
Greek Salad Dressing 2oz$0.95
Greek Salad$4.95
Fresh mixed lettuces, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and Greek dressing. top it with your favorite protein
Make it you own with add on
More about Yasou Cafe
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Greek Salad$8.99
Side Greek Salad$3.29
More about Red Elephant
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$14.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of grilled gyro meat or chicken, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers & black olives. Served with our house made Greek dressing and seasoned Hobbit Toast.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$14.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of grilled gyro meat or chicken, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers & black olives. Served with our house made Greek dressing and seasoned Hobbit Toast.
More about Hobbit American Grill West

