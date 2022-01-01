Tapster - Lincoln Park

Avli Taverna

No reviews yet

Inspired Greek

Creative, reinvented cuisine meets Greek tradition so guests may experience our core philosophies of Philoxenia (hospitality), Kefi (joy), and Meraki (soul). We welcome you in to live and enjoy life through our inspired dishes; lively beverage program featuring a curated Greek wine list, crafted cocktails and traditional spirits; and an ambiance that reflects life in the Mediterranean.

