Go
Toast

Taste of Belgium

Come in and enjoy!

911 E McMillan St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Double 4- Pack$20.00
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Turkey Club Baguette$11.75
Bacon, Havarti, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, aioli
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Ham & Brie Waffle$11.75
Apples, basil pesto, served on a waffle
Banana Nutella Waffle$7.25
Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.
Goetta$4.25
Ricotta Cream Waffle$10.50
Lemon curd, mixed berries, black pepper nuts
Plain Waffle$4.50

Location

911 E McMillan St

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Just Q’in BBQ

No reviews yet

We're driven by FAITH, powered by LOVE & committed to BBQ
We're do Texas style BBQ serving you with Uncommon Service

Taste of Belgium

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brew House

No reviews yet

WELCOME BACK FRIENDS!

Esoteric Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Our vision is to craft a beer with such integrity that it has a profound social impact. That's why we brew with pure ingredients, sourced locally, and grown organically, in order to craft a beer with such integrity that it has a profound social impact.
We're here to elevate your palate and create a sumptuous experience that will change your relationship with beer. Craft beer should be as elegant as fine wine. That's why our master brewer spent years honing his craft, paying homage to traditional Belgian, English, German, & American styles made with old world character.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston