Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline | DC

210 Jacobs St

Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Chicken Pita$11.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, bibb lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
