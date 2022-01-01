Go
Sushi & Japanese

Teriyaki Grill (Kennewick)

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

7600 W Clearwater Suite B

Kennewick, WA 99336

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Eggrolls$3.29
Fountain Soda (20 oz)$2.09
Fresh Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$15.99
Dinner Beef Teriyaki$12.09
Chicken Fried Rice$12.89
Chicken Yakisboba$12.89
Teriyaki Sauce$0.25
Gyoza
Chicken and Gyoza$12.09
Dinner Chicken Teriyaki$11.09
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

7600 W Clearwater Suite B, Kennewick WA 99336

Directions

