The 130 Club is an intimate restaurant located in the heart of Tenafly, NJ. We strive to provide more than just fine-dining. Our goal is to deliver an exceptional dining experience by offering only the highest quality meat and seafood, fine wines, and curated cocktails. Combining these elements with plush seating, crystal chandeliers, and enjoyable jazz, we transport our guests to a lost Gatsby era. By providing top-notch service, we hope to have our guests happily come back each and every time.



130 County Road