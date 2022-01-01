The 5 Spot Midtown
The 5 Spot is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar, located in Savannah's Habersham Village serving lunch, dinner, and brunch.
4430 Habersham St
Popular Items
Location
4430 Habersham St
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar Food
Come in and enjoy!
Moodright's
Y'all Come Back Now!
520wings
Come in and enjoy!
Starland Yard/Vittoria
Food park and event facility located in Savannah Georgia featuring Pizzeria Vittoria-Savannah's first and only Neapolitan Pizzeria. Their dough is 100 percent naturally leavened and we're proud to support our local farmers through our pizzas.