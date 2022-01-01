Go
The 5 Spot Midtown

The 5 Spot is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar, located in Savannah's Habersham Village serving lunch, dinner, and brunch.

4430 Habersham St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken$16.00
Classic Burger$15.00
Needs Cutlery and Condiments
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
Blackened Salmon Salad$16.00
Blackened Atlantic salmon, cherry peppers, watermelon radish, tomatoes, cucumbers, goat cheese, and olives over mixed greens
Basic Burger$13.00
Double stacked burger patties with lettuce, tomato, pickles on a brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Hand-breaded tenders, roasted corn, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and cheddar over mixed greens
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Black & Bleu Steak Salad$16.00
Blackened flat iron steak, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onions, and cucumbers over mixed greens
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, grilled lemon - served with french fries
Location

4430 Habersham St

Savannah GA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
