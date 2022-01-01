Go
The Bee House Thai Cuisine

The Bee House Thai Cuisine

245 West Grand Av.



Popular Items

Pad See-ewe$15.50
Rice Noodles stir-fried with egg, carrots, broccoli, and sweet brown sauce.
Green Curry$15.50
Green curry paste mixed in coconut milk topped with zucchini, green beans, carrots, onions, broccoli, and Thai basil.
Steamed Rice$2.00
Chicken Dumpling$7.95
Dumpling stuffed with vegetables and ground chicken.
Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodle)$15.50
Rice noodle stir-fried with bell peppers, broccoli, green beans, carrots, onions, zucchini, and Thai basil.
Pad Thai$15.50
Rice Noodle stir-fried with egg in Pad Thai sauce, topped with green onions, ground peanuts, and lime.
Pad Cashews$15.50
Cashew’s nut, onions, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, and chili paste.
Fried Rice$15.50
Jasmine rice with egg, onions, broccoli, carrots, and green onions.
Vegetable Egg Rolls$5.95
Golden fried rolls stuffed with vegetables. Served with homemade pineapple sauce.
Panang Curry$15.50
Panang curry paste mixed in coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers, zucchini, green beans Thai basil, and ground peanuts.
245 West Grand Av.

Grover Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
