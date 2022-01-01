Go
Toast

The Black Pearl of Dunedin

Founded in 1997, The Black Pearl of Dunedin has been the premier fine dining institution of Pinellas County for 24 years. We specialize in French-New American Cuisine. Over the years, we are proud to say we have won over 200 awards. Life is too short to eat bad food.

315 Main St.

No reviews yet

Location

315 Main St.

Dunedin FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jack Pallinos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Iris Cafe

No reviews yet

All recipes made from scratch and made to order. Indoor and Outdoor seating. Come in and enjoy!

HOB Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

HOB Brewing Co. on the Pinellas County Trail, in beautiful Dunedin, FL.
Home of Honeymoon Island

Taco Baby

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston