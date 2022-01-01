The Buccaneer Music Hall
The Pirate Nation's only true live music venue!
2120 E. Firetower Rd.,Unit 105
Location
2120 E. Firetower Rd.,Unit 105
Greenville NC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cinnamon Bistro
Our current menu is similar our old location at uptown. This menu will change once things get back to normal!
Nino's Cucina Italiana
Come in and enjoy!
Habibi Mediterranean Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Villa Verde
Cooking makes up who we are. It is
what we do and we love to share with
you—our family and friends. We both
grew up watching our Mothers and
Grandmothers cooking authentic
Dominican food in the kitchen. After
the overwhelming response to the
Villa Verde Food Truck, we had the
dream of opening a restaurant.
In August of 2015 our dreams became
a reality. We are honored to have you
dining with us at Villa Verde and
experiencing authentic Dominican
cuisine that has been passed down
through generations.
Salud y buen provecho.