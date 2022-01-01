The Buffalo Spot - South Gate
Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!
5840 Firestone Blvd
Location
5840 Firestone Blvd
South Gate CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
Tacos Gavilan
Come in and enjoy!
Lunas Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Winchell's Donut House
Winchell's Donut House