Uncle Henry's Deli

7400 FLORENCE AVENUE

Popular Items

HAND-CUT WEDGE FRIES$6.99
CHIPS$1.75
T.B.A.$12.50
TURKEY, BACON, AVOCADO, MUSTARD, MAYO, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LEAF LETTUCE, AND TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
DILL PICKLE$1.95
HOT PASTRAMI$10.50
PASTRAMI, MUSTARD, PICKLES, RYE BREAD
BEEF DIP$9.95
ROAST BEEF, AUJUS, AND SWISS CHEESE ON A 9" FRENCH ROLL.
UNCLE HENRYS MIX
HAM, TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LEAF LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON WHITE BREAD.
BIG B$13.50
PASTRAMI, BACON, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, SWISS, SOURDOUGH BREAD
OINK & GOBBLE (O.G.)$12.95
TURKEY, BACON, MAYO, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURDOUGH BREAD
Location

Downey CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

