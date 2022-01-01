The Bush Farmhouse
The Bush Farmhouse plays hopscotch with South African flavors, cuisine and drink.
So what exactly is that? Well, like America, South Africa is a nation of immigrants. Europeans borrowed from, blended with local African cuisines, and vice versa. It’s glorious, flavorful cooking - made for lively tables, sharing and good cheer.
151 S Ridgeway ave
Location
151 S Ridgeway ave
Black Mountain NC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Okie Dokies Smokehouse
Come on in and enjoy some Swannanoa Swine Dining
Hillman Beer
Come in and enjoy!
Hilltop Ice Cream Shop
Homemade ice cream in the heart of Fairview, NC
The Social - Asheville
Come in and enjoy!